Jungle Boy mocks Christian’s divorce as their feud escalates

For weeks, Christian Cage has had free rein to run down Jungle Boy & his family. And Matt Hardy & his family. And Brian Pillman, Jr. & his family.

But last week, JB returned for the first time since Cage turned on him, delivering a con-chair-to and covering him with his own leather jacket. Luchasaurus left Christian’s side for his Jurassic Express tag partner, and the duo sent the veteran running off into the night.

Jack was back this week, wearing that same leather jacket, and with his dinosaur buddy by his side. He proceeded to deliver the best promo of his young career, delivering personal shots to his former mentor that were just as “OH $#!+” inducing as anything the former Impact World champ said. Namely, that Christian was worried about missing out on a championship bonus when Jungle Boy eliminated him from a battle royal last year because he needs money after his wife divorced him. He also intimated that the former Mrs. Cage left before Captain Charisma isn’t well endowed.

Things get VERY personal here, with Jungle Boy in regards to Christian Cage! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/f67dkmxkA1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Just as he was about to speak on the experience of literally burying his father, Luke Perry, Christian interrupted from the back. He derided Luchasaurus for choosing friendship over success. Then he promised to put Jungle Boy in the ground next to his father.

Christian Cage responds with some cutting words of his own! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/oh0fEslhvE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Is this AEW’s best feud? It’s definitely their most personal.

