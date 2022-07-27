Ricky Starks loses the FTW title, and his tag partner

Ricky Starks has been the FTW champion for a long time. Longer than anyone else in history, according to the belt’s originator, Taz.

He’s been holding open challenges for the title. Last week’s victory over Cole Karter led to tonight’s against Danhausen, but the very nice, very evil one’s entrance lasted about as long as the match did.

Absolute issued another challenge on July 27, and he promised not to put it off to next Wednesday. That brought out the cold hearted handsome — and undefeated — devil, HOOK! This one was more back and forth, but Taz’s son locked in REDRUM, and we had a new FTW champ!

Those two teammates shared a fist bump and we went to commercial. When we got back, Starks was talking about his recent losses to Tony Schiavone. Apparently the man he’s suffered some of those with, his tag partner Powerhouse Hobbs, had heard enough fiery promos about continuing on in the face of defeat.

Ricky Starks pours his heart out and Powerhouse Hobbs breaks all of our hearts by turning on his tag team partner! #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Ve77Y5XUMe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

So to summarize, HOOK is a champion, and Starks vs. Hobbs is a feud. Like it?

