AEW Rewind: Danhausen’s foolproof strategy to win FTW title, Matt Hardy beat up again, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Ricky Starks versus Danhausen for the FTW Championship, Jon Moxley versus Rush for the AEW Interim World Championship, Bryan Danielson’s comeback match versus Daniel Garcia, Thunder Rosa versus Miyu Yamashita for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Claudio Castagnoli winning the ROH World Championship, FTR retaining the ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the Briscoes coming for FTR once more.

Ricky Starks brought the thunder in his promo with a big mouth and a bad attitude, but the question will be if he can counteract Danhausen’s foolproof strategy to win the FTW title. As the inhuman suplex machine, Danhausen believes that belt is his birthright. He noticed Starks’ perturbed reaction to being cursed, so he plans to use that trick again to get in Starks’ head. After the curse, Danhausen can do a pin as his finishing maneuver.

Rush is in AEW to take down big names, and it is Moxley’s turn. Thunder Rosa is a fighting champion. Losing to Yamashita brought back the fire she was missing. Garcia is going to show Danielson that this is the new age of sports entertainers. Claudio won the ROH world title, and now the hard work begins to keep it.

FTR wants to prove to the world that they are the greatest tag team of all-time. Beating the Briscoes at Death Before Dishonor cemented their case. FTR aren’t body guys or super charismatic. They fought in the ring for their success. On the Briscoe side, they were angry about losing. They had to get fake IDs to wrestle at the age of 15. 22 years later, Mark Briscoe questioned if that was all a waste of time without the gold. Jay Briscoe threatened that they are coming for FTR.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, AR Fox made his AEW debut on the losing side of trios action. He was able to shine a little on a hot tag with a rolling cutter and vaulting off the ring post for a moonsault. Fox ran out of steam when Angelico trapped him for a submission to end the match. Brandon Cutler ran his mouth about Baron Black being a bigger loser than he was, then Black beat Cutler for his first win in AEW. Cole Karter also picked up his first win in AEW on a 450 splash to pin Mike Orlando.

Slim J debuted with a win over Blake Li via STF submission. Ari Daivari was flanked by Slim J en route to victory over Blake Christian. Slim J provided essential interference for Daivari to win on a frog splash. Afterward, Daivari explained the new association. A trust fund kicked in on July 4 making him the richest man in professional wrestling. He was impressed by Slim J, so he purchased Slim J’s contract. Slim J now works for Daivari. The money man will be scouting the world for future additions to his crew.

PAC retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against LJ Cleary from OTT Wrestling in Dublin, Ireland. PAC pounced for a Brutalizer submission to retain.

Kris Statlander was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of discussion were hailing from Long Island instead of Andromeda Galaxy as a shift in Statlander’s presentation, being hit by cars as a stunt double, and uncertainty if new Kris is still in the Best Friends group. Statlander closed by playing songs on the recorder, including using her nostril to blow the Best Friends theme.

Being the Elite

“316” - Being The Elite, Ep. 316 featured:

Various wrestlers looked at the camera and said, “What?” The Steve Austin reference was in honor of the 316 episode. John Silver hit a sexy stunner to send it home.

Brandon Cutler searched for the Young Bucks, who were missing from Dynamite.

Matt Hardy was beat up by Private Party last week to make things right. This week, Hardy paid penance to Butcher and Blade by offering himself for a beatdown. His ass was pounded into a bloody mess.

Peter Avalon was late for his Disney honeymoon with Leva Bates. It turned out he was in California for Disneyland and she was in Florida for Disney World.

Highlights of Jungle Boy’s return to chase Christian Cage and the barbed wire match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

Ryan Nemeth questioned his cat and dog about Bray Wyatt joining the Dark Order and picking Orange Cassidy or Paul Wight for pickup basketball.

Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 set up a birthday party for Anna Jay and Evil Uno. The cake was eaten before Evil Uno arrived. They were upset about Anna turning evil to help Tay Conti.

We’ll close with Sting! Did you know his scorpion gloves are for sale in the AEW merch store?

Well, now you know. Shovel snow and take out the trash like the Icon.