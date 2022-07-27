AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 27, 2022): Fight For The Fallen

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show is Fight For The Fallen 2022, and comes our way from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Bryan Danielson returns to action for the first time since Double or Nothing, and faces off Daniel Garcia! Plus, interim AEW World champ Jon Moxley takes on Rush, Miyu Yamashita gets her shot at Women’s champion Thunder Rosa, and Ricky Starks FTW championship open challenge will put him in the ring with Danhausen! Plus, Swerve Strickland deals with Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling in a handicap match, Jungle Boy has something to say, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 27