Watch AEW Dark Episode 154

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 26, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

All-Atlantic Championship : Pac (c) vs. LJ Cleary

: Pac (c) vs. LJ Cleary Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart

Blake Christian vs. Ari Daivari

Slim J vs. The Factory’s Blake Li

Allie Recks vs. Kiera Hogan

Tracy Nyxx vs. Marina Shafir

The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds

Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando

Dante Martin vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon

Renee Michelle vs. Julia Hart

Enjoy the show!