Watch AEW Dark Episode 154

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 26, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- All-Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. LJ Cleary
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart
- Blake Christian vs. Ari Daivari
- Slim J vs. The Factory’s Blake Li
- Allie Recks vs. Kiera Hogan
- Tracy Nyxx vs. Marina Shafir
- The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds
- Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando
- Dante Martin vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon
- Renee Michelle vs. Julia Hart
Enjoy the show!
