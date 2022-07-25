Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 73

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., July 25, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
- Private Party & Angelico vs. AR Fox & Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
- Robyn Renegade vs. Hikaru Shida
- Brittany vs. Kris Statlander
- Shalonce Royal & Angelica Risk vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
Enjoy the show!
