Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 73

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., July 25, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake
  • Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
  • Private Party & Angelico vs. AR Fox & Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
  • Robyn Renegade vs. Hikaru Shida
  • Brittany vs. Kris Statlander
  • Shalonce Royal & Angelica Risk vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
  • Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

Enjoy the show!

