Sounds like Tully Blanchard IS gone from AEW/ROH

When Ring of Honor used a segment on the pre-show of the second PPV of the Tony Khan era (Sat., July 23’s Death Before Dishonor) to undo an angle they started on the first TK-booked PPV (April 1’s Supercard of Honor), it made our man Manolo say “hmmm”.

ROH veteran Prince Nana showed up on Zero Hour to announce he’d purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises — the stable of Brian Cage & Gates of Agony that debuted on Supercard, and added Jonathan Gresham on an episode of AEW Rampage earlier this month. Bringing back The Embassy group Nana’s been associated without ROH history wasn’t just nostalgia booking.

Both Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer report Blanchard is “believed to be gone” from AEW and ROH. The former says talent and staff who asked about the WWE Hall of Famer were told he’s done there and doesn’t factor in future plans.

Ughhhh, well, here today gone tomorrow..... pic.twitter.com/3hSI4B4DrH — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) July 25, 2022

Asked about Blanchard at the post-DBD media scrum, TK responded that Tully’s doing well. He wished him the best, and said he could return to either brand somewhere down the road.

Blanchard makes two high profile departures being reported after Saturday’s event. Gresham also was said to have asked for his release due to issues with his booking and internal communications at AEW/ROH.