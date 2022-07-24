Report: Jonathan Gresham asked to be released by AEW/ROH

According to a report from Fightful Select, Jonathan Gresham asked to be released by AEW/Ring of Honor prior to the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view (PPV) just last night (Sat., July 23, 2022) in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Gresham, who lost the ROH world championship to Claudio Castagnoli in the PPV opener, was apparently upset over a “lack of communication” leading to the show. He also reportedly took issue with the amount of time they were given for their title match. It all combined to create a general feeling that he was being disrespected.

A meeting with Tony Khan apparently included Gresham cussing him out.

Gresham signed with AEW just months ago, having been the final world champion for ROH before the promotion was bought by Khan. If his wish is granted, Fightful says he’s will be done with pro wrestling for the time being, at least after he finishes up some other commitments.

As of now, there has been no comment from AEW or Khan on the matter.