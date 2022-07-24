The Blackpool Combat Club is open for business on the upcoming Dynamite on Wednesday, July 27. AEW announced a pair of bouts for Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson during the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV.

Moxley is scheduled to defend the AEW Interim World Championship against Rush at the Fight for the Fallen special.

Rush is a two-time ROH world champion and former CMLL world light heavyweight champ. He is on a roll with ten straight wins across AEW, ROH, and elsewhere in Mexico. El Ingobernable Mayor is fresh off a victory over Dragon Lee at Death Before Dishonor.

Bryan Danielson is making a return to the ring for Dynamite. His comeback match will be against Daniel Garcia. Danielson plans to kick Garcia’s head in.

Danielson has been out of action since Anarchy at the Arena at Double or Nothing on May 29. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager can take credit for that, but their Jericho Appreciation Society teammate will have to pay the price.

The current lineup for Dynamite on July 27 includes:

Tony Nese & Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland (Keith Lee barred from ringside)

