The alliance between The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club recently collapsed, leading into tonight’s (July 22) rap battle on AEW Rampage.

Austin Gunn kicked things off with a reference to Max Caster playing one of Bobby Lashley’s sisters in WWE a few years ago. He followed that up with a joke about Anthony Bowens and tight ends. Daddy Ass then joined in to tell the babyfaces to suck it:

When Gunn got the mic back again, he told Max that John Cena wants his gimmick back:

Caster got his own licks in, with multiple insults towards Billy Gunn.

Gunn ultimately ran out of material and began to choke in the spotlight. The Acclaimed were declared the winners at that point, inciting a brawl where the heels used the numbers game to stand tall over the babyfaces.

As far as Cena’s gimmick is concerned, well, the WWE legend publicly says Caster is already better than him, but I think this segment clearly proves otherwise.

What did you think of the first ever Rampage Rap Battle, Cagesiders?