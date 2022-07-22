Tony Khan boasts he’s the ‘longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling’ after Vince McMahon retires

Less than an hour ago, the wrestling world was rocked by the unexpected retirement of Vince McMahon. One of if not the key figure in the history of the business is apparently out at WWE, a move that seems to have been forced by an internal investigation into hush money payments to women he slept with and/or allegedly mistreated.

Time for a temporary cease fire in the wrestle war? What do you think?

This tweet plugging Rampage from AEW & Ring of Honor head honcho is relatively harmless and — at least in my opinion — pretty darn funny. Something tells me there’s a percentage of the fanbase that won’t take it that way, however.

Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.



Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV!



See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022

TK’s never shied away from using just about anything anyone is discussing online to promote his brand, but he’s crazy for this one.

Get out your best “eating popcorn” GIFs and enjoy the show!