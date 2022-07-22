Top Guys with top merch for a top cause

On Dynamite this Wednesday (July 20), Dax Harwood delivered a great face promo in service of FTR’s two-out-of-three falls Ring of Honor Tag title defense against The Briscoes this Saturday at Death Before Dishonor.

He told the story of his daughter’s congenital heart defect, and how she didn’t let the diagnosis get her down, did whatever her doctors told her to do & now has a clean bill of health. Harwood linked the promo to his & Cash Wheeler’s upcoming match (and their overall development into two of wrestling’s top good guys) by vowing to “fight like an eight year old girl” on July 23 in Tsongas, Massachusetts.

It’s a great line. One worthy of being on a t-shirt. And so it is. Even better — and an even bigger babyface move — all the money FTR gets from sales will go to an organization that helps other kids out there dealing with what Dax’s daughter dealt with.

So many of you guys asked. LFG!



100% of Royalties Will Be Donated To The American Heart Association



I’m truly proud to be all of y’all’s Uncle. https://t.co/2v0my136YU pic.twitter.com/OJHyyyY4QX — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 21, 2022

Harwood will also match that amount with a donation of his own. Plus, he forgets to include information in tweets and autocorrect screws him over, so he’s a good dude and he’s just like us!

Gah dammit. Really bad at technology *

told y’all. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 21, 2022

That’s Top Guy business right there. Get yours here.