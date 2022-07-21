Chris Jericho’s nose is broken

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston wrestled in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Deathmatch in the main event of last night’s (July 20) episode of Dynamite. It was a bloody and violent war with an overbooked ending. It also resulted in a broken nose for AEW’s undefeated Painmaker.

AEW and Jericho both tweeted the news, blaming Kingston for the injury:

Despite winning last night's Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match on #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Night 3, along with cuts and bruises, @IAmJericho also suffered a broken nose at the hands of @MadKing1981 #EddieKingston. See highlights from all the action here - https://t.co/A3x6jnF1WX pic.twitter.com/lqOCXH2QdE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

The clip included in the tweet shows Jericho grabbing at his nose following a Codebreaker that countered Kingston’s attempt to smash Jericho with a barbed wire chair. In doing so, the chair may have landed on Jericho’s nose. Live viewers could see that Chris was very concerned about his nose following that spot.

This isn’t the first time that the widely panned finish of an extreme AEW gimmick match resulted in injury for Jericho; his elbow was reportedly fractured at last year’s Blood & Guts after he was thrown off a cage and onto a pile of cardboard.