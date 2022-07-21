Adam Cole addresses his return from injury

AEW wrestler Adam Cole has been banged up for months. The latest report indicates that he opted to not have surgery for a torn labrum. Cole remained out of the ring for most of June, but then he reportedly suffered a concussion when he returned to action at the end of the month at Forbidden Door. Cole has not wrestled since then and it’s not clear when he’ll return.

In an interview with Wrestle Buddies, Cole said he’s doing okay and hopes to be back soon. Here’s the transcript of what he said, courtesy of F4WOnline:

“I’m doing ok. I’m definitely on the path, on the track to recovery for sure. I have a great team around me that is helping and just making sure that I’m taken care of to the best of my ability. AEW has been fantastic as far as making sure that I’m getting the right care that I deserve. And I feel like a progress and a move forward every single week for sure. Because I had been — I was pretty banged up. So, again, for 14 years, being in the pro wrestling industry, I think the most time I had ever had off, ever, as far as traveling, being on the road, was one month. I’ve been going, going, going non-stop. So eventually our bodies kind of catch up to us and I had a couple of things that were kind of lingering for me and then with what happened at Forbidden Door. But I feel good. I’m very confident I’ll be back in the ring soon. I’m excited to be back. I miss it so much already. But, yeah, I’m feeling good.”

Are you more optimistic about Adam Cole’s health and return to AEW after reading this?