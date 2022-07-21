The build to Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor, the second Ring of Honor PPV since Tony Khan took over the venerable independent promotion’s book, has been a curious one. Without TV of their own, it’s largely taken place on AEW television — in many cases using regular AEW talent.

Some different faces on Dynamite, Rampage & the YouTube shows as a result. But one of the biggest matches on July 23’s card features an act that’s reportedly not welcome on TBS or TNT, The Briscoes. That’s meant that on television at least, their opponents FTR have had to sell the two-out-of-three falls rematch of their classic match at April’s Supercard of Honor on their own.

On the July 20 Dynamite, Cash Wheeler and especially Dax Harwood were more than up to the task.

Ahead of their #ROH World Tag Team Championship 2 out of 3 falls match against the #Briscoes this Saturday at #DeathBeforeDishonor LIVE on PPV, #FTR are here at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/imgLB4qeCH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Dax Harwood has a pretty solid reason as to why #FTR will walk out of the #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV with the #ROH World Tag Team titles still around their waist. #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q1fGehhacQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

After watching them play some of the best heel characters in the business over the last five years or so, few would have predicted the Top Guys would be a company’s most popular babyfaces. But promos like Harwood’s about his daughter’s heart murmur, and line’s like promising to fight like an eight year old girl, are a big reason why they are.

Let us know if it’s enough to get you to buy Death Before Dishonor this weekend, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

What Happened When Sting and Malakai Came Face to Face?

The AEW Champ Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta Dominate

“Khaza” Kevin Gates Joins the Tag Team Championship Party

Jericho v Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match

#FTW Champion @starkmanjones has issued an FTW Championship Open Challenge and it’s been accepted by @realcolekarter, who’s making his @AEWonTV return later tonight on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 - Tune in NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/z5wVR0nzKR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

And Christian Cage with Luchasaurus score the victory over the Varsity Blonds tonight! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/S0YzIsmBox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Look who's back, with chair in hand: it's Jungle Boy! And Luchasaurus looks torn! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZwHHLybTC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Luchasaurus has made his choice and Christian Cage is livid! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/kjZC30h4tW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

#TheButcher & #TheBlade weren't amused by #DarkOrder's gifts but Hangman Adam Page came with the timely intervention!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/dcOmkP5dcH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Last week, #TheAcclaimed challenged #GunnClub to a match and they declined. Now, Austin Gunn challenges Max Caster to a rap battle this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QQ2fmmhPy2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

#AndStill!!! Your FTW Champion Ricky Starks retains his title here on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wuQwiOR3tP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Danhausen just answered Ricky Starks post-match Open Challenge call here on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IOGTJQaZXA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Interim Baddie @Miss_LeilaGrey isn’t cleared to wrestle. @AthenaPalmer_FG/@willowwrestles step into tag team action against TBS Champion Jade Cargill/@HoganKnowsBest3 later tonight! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Se0YMkzaRf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Willow Nightingale just got Jaded and Jade Cargill gets the victory for her team tonight, remaining undefeated! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/g9wGHSqQnb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Things continue to heat up ahead of #DeathBeforeDishonor's #ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) v Jay Lethal this SATURDAY Live on PPV! Christopher Daniels challenges Jay Lethal this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jahkveM0tZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

