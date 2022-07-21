 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dax Harwood sold the hell out of ROH’s PPV with an emotional promo on AEW TV

By Sean Rueter
/ new

The build to Saturday’s Death Before Dishonor, the second Ring of Honor PPV since Tony Khan took over the venerable independent promotion’s book, has been a curious one. Without TV of their own, it’s largely taken place on AEW television — in many cases using regular AEW talent.

Some different faces on Dynamite, Rampage & the YouTube shows as a result. But one of the biggest matches on July 23’s card features an act that’s reportedly not welcome on TBS or TNT, The Briscoes. That’s meant that on television at least, their opponents FTR have had to sell the two-out-of-three falls rematch of their classic match at April’s Supercard of Honor on their own.

On the July 20 Dynamite, Cash Wheeler and especially Dax Harwood were more than up to the task.

After watching them play some of the best heel characters in the business over the last five years or so, few would have predicted the Top Guys would be a company’s most popular babyfaces. But promos like Harwood’s about his daughter’s heart murmur, and line’s like promising to fight like an eight year old girl, are a big reason why they are.

Let us know if it’s enough to get you to buy Death Before Dishonor this weekend, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • What Happened When Sting and Malakai Came Face to Face?
  • The AEW Champ Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta Dominate
  • “Khaza” Kevin Gates Joins the Tag Team Championship Party
  • Jericho v Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...