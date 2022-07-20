Jungle Boy is back, and it looks like Luchasaurus is on his side

The outcome of Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varisty Blondes was never in doubt. Sure enough, it only took the veteran and his dinosaur a few minutes to dispatch Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison.

It was after Cage recorded the pinfall that things got interesting. He called for Luchasaurus to carry him on his shoulders, like the big man used to do for his Jurassic Express partner, Jungle Boy. Then said partner returned for the first time since Christian turned on him and took him out with a con-chair-to.

Look who's back, with chair in hand: it's Jungle Boy! And Luchasaurus looks torn! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZwHHLybTC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Luchasaurus stepped to his chair-wielding former(?) partner. Then he let him through to go after Cage. He even seemed to offer a few words of encouragement to Jungle Jack as he chased Christian out of the ring and up the stairs of the arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Luchasaurus has made his choice and Christian Cage is livid! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/kjZC30h4tW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

That was quick!

What’s next for this story? We’d presumed Jungle Boy would have to go through Luchasaurus to get to Cage, but maybe not.

