AEW Rewind: Tag team champs make most of second chance, Private Party beat up Matt Hardy, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Chris Jericho versus Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire match, the Varsity Blonds with nothing to lose against Christian Cage & Luchasaurus, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland cherishing their AEW World Tag Team Championship win, Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs reflecting on their future, and Konosuke Takeshita aiming to earn a big TV victory for his fans.

The tag team work are the peak promos from the video. Swerve made it clear that he and Lee are all good now. Swerve made mistakes out of desperation to win, but Lee gave him a second chance. That chance paid off in gold. Team Taz were so close but didn’t get the job done. Hobbs was more positive about their future rising to the top. Starks was more frustrated about trying his best but still coming up short. Starks looks like he’s always plotting, so it’s tough to guess his intentions. His glance at the end could be nothing or it could be setting seeds for a breakup of Team Taz.

For Danhausen’s turn as a lawyer, he borrowed a tie from Stokely Hathaway. Mr. Baddie threatened Danhausen with an ass-whooping.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Fuego del Sol failed in his quest to teach QT Marshall a lesson. After shenanigans involving the Factory, Matt Sydal, and Dante Martin, QT seized the moment for a counter cutter to Fuego on a shooting star press. QT finished with a second cutter to win. This was a pretty entertaining match for Fuego fans.

On the ROH tip, Jay Lethal guaranteed victory over Samoa Joe to win the TV title at Death Before Dishonor on July 23. Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia engaged in fisticuffs to hype their Pure Championship contest. Yuta had a good promo about leaving scars on Garcia so he’ll always remember the beating.

A solid victory for #ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta here on #AEWDark, and he has a few words to say ahead of this Saturday's #ROH Pure Championship match against Daniel Garcia at #DeathBeforeDishonor LIVE on PPV! ▶️ https://t.co/FfoNBMdPOo pic.twitter.com/VsoJR42Wvv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2022

Matt Hardy was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of discussion included WCW stealing the High Voltage name, being ahead of the curve for cinematic matches, and the first run as Broken Matt being the most fun of his career. Nothing juicy here, but it was a pleasant conversation nonetheless.

Being the Elite

“We’ve Got Nothing Left” - Being The Elite, Ep. 315 featured:

Brandon Cutler returned to work with new gear for the Young Bucks. Cut to a travel montage and hotel room tour.

Best Friends searched for weapons to help Orange Cassidy cheat against Wardlow. Chuck Taylor found a chainsaw. Afterward, they were disappointed about the referee ejecting them.

Matt Hardy apologized to Private Party for sabotaging their careers at the selfish expense of milking money out of them. Hardy wanted to make things right by handing over a fat check. He also requested atonement through pain. Private Party obliged to beat up Hardy. After they turned the sofa over on top of him, Hardy smiled at paying penance.

Ryan Nemeth interviewed deer and his dog about professional wrestling topics. No answers from the animals.

Evil Uno defeated Hangman Page in a game of Pac-Man to become the #1 contender for the BTE Championship.

Highlights of the Bucks losing the AEW tag team titles. As the Bucks were exiting to the back, Hangman was shown watching the match through the curtain. When the Bucks saw the cowboy, he split backstage. Cue the BTE sad boy music for the Bucks in the trainer’s room receiving treatment.

Back to Hardy taking a second round of stomps from Private Party.

We’ll close with a nifty merchandise item. Send HookHausen prints are available in limited quantity at the AEW shop.

Very Hook, very Hausen.