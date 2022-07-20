AEW Rankings (July 20, 2022): Eddie Kingston inching toward a title shot

AEW released their latest rankings (July 20, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Four of five in the men’s rankings had no movement. Orange Cassidy was booted from #4 after losing to Wardlow in a TNT title fight. Enter Eddie Kingston into the mix taking that spot. Kingston is undefeated in singles action for 2022. His résumé includes victories over Joey Janela, Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Konosuke Takeshita. Kingston can cement his case for a title shot with a win over Jericho in a barbed wire match on Dynamite.

Women:

Serena Deeb passed over Nyla Rose into #4. The Native Beast did not compete in singles action for the week, while the Professor picked up victories over Anna Jay and Viva Van. The rest of the top 5 remains the same.

Tag Team:

New champions in the house! Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland won the gold from the Young Bucks in a three-way with Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs. FTR still has a stranglehold on the top spot. The Bucks dropped to #2, and Team Taz fell one spot to #3. One Dark Order duo was replaced by another Dark Order duo at #4. 10 & Evil Uno took the spot of Alex Reynolds & John Silver. Varsity Blonds grabbed #5 from Private Party. Reynolds & Silver and Private Party suffered from defeats to the House of Black and the Lucha Bros respectively.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?