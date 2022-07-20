AEW Dynamite results, live blog (July 20, 2022): Barbed Wire Everywhere Match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show continues this year’s Fyter Fest, and comes our way from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The war between Eddie Kingston & Chris Jericho comes to a head with a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match, with the Jericho Appreciation Society hanging in a Shark Week-themed cage above the ring! We’ll also get Darby Allin vs. Brody King, Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta against Best Friends, Christian Cage & Luchasaurus taking on Varsity Blondes... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 20