Watch AEW Dark Episode 153

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 19, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oasis

ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. J-Rod

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryce Donovan

Luke Sampson vs. Jora Johl

Anthony Henry vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Marina Shafir vs. Amber Nova

Logan Cruz vs. Jay Lethal

Avery Breaux & Valentina Rossi vs. Charlette & Robyn Renegade

Danhausen vs. Jake Something

Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia

Fuego Del Sol vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall

Ren Jones vs. Lee Moriarity

Serena Deeb vs. Viva Van

Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Varsity Blonds

Enjoy the show!