Watch AEW Dark Episode 153

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 19, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oasis
- ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. J-Rod
- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryce Donovan
- Luke Sampson vs. Jora Johl
- Anthony Henry vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Marina Shafir vs. Amber Nova
- Logan Cruz vs. Jay Lethal
- Avery Breaux & Valentina Rossi vs. Charlette & Robyn Renegade
- Danhausen vs. Jake Something
- Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia
- Fuego Del Sol vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall
- Ren Jones vs. Lee Moriarity
- Serena Deeb vs. Viva Van
- Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Varsity Blonds
Enjoy the show!
