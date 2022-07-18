Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 72

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., July 18, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page
- Blake Li vs. Bobby Fish
- Angelico & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock & Bryce Cannon
- Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10
- Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova
- Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue & Brittany
- John Walters vs. Tony Nese
Enjoy the show!
