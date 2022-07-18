AEW’s AQA announces she’s stepping away from pro wrestling

After a bumpy 2021 that saw her debut on NXT television as Zayda Ramier in March, then get released by WWE in November, 2022 seemed to be looking up for AQA (real name Angela Quentina Arnold).

The Booker T-trained wrestler challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS championship on the Feb. 9 Dynamite, then got the “is All Elite” tweet from Tony announcing she’d signed with AEW just two days later.

The 25 year old was apparently struggling behind-the-scenes however, through good times and bad. She tweeted a message today (July 18) announcing she’ll be taking time off from the business to reflect and decide about her future: