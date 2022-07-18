AEW’s AQA announces she’s stepping away from pro wrestling

After a bumpy 2021 that saw her debut on NXT television as Zayda Ramier in March, then get released by WWE in November, 2022 seemed to be looking up for AQA (real name Angela Quentina Arnold).
The Booker T-trained wrestler challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS championship on the Feb. 9 Dynamite, then got the “is All Elite” tweet from Tony announcing she’d signed with AEW just two days later.
The 25 year old was apparently struggling behind-the-scenes however, through good times and bad. She tweeted a message today (July 18) announcing she’ll be taking time off from the business to reflect and decide about her future:
With love, thank you. pic.twitter.com/2Cfrv78PhC— A.Q.A (@AQAOfficial10) July 18, 2022
I want to take this time to say thank you to anyone who has ever cheered for me, supported me, bought merch, had me on your podcast or wrote an article about me. Those who sent loving messages, made fan art, gave me a hug during a meet & greet, or a high-five on my way to and from the ring. Promoters who booked me, opponents that stood across from me, and my trainers for teaching me everything I know for I wouldn’t have made it this far without all of you.
At this time, I have decided to step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future. For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn’t want to be seen as weak, but it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had. I hope during this time I’ll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me.
Thank you AEW for granting me this time.
Until I see you all again, much love.
