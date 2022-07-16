AEW will be without another top star for the next few weeks

Yesterday afternoon (July 15), Tony Khan replied to a fan’s tweet about his use of Andrade El Ídolo. The AEW owner & booker didn’t really answer why he hasn’t pushed the Mexican star “to the moon”, but he did add Andrade’s name to the company’s injured list, revealing that he was hurt in his match with Rey Fenix on the June 24 episode of Rampage.

Thankfully, as we saw when he accompanied Private Party to the ring for their match with Lucha Bros last night on Rampage, AEW is keeping his angles going. That means it doesn’t seem to be serious, something Andrade himself confirmed... while plugging some merch, natch.

He explained what the injury is in a reply to another site’s article about his first tweet:

“Nothing serious. I have inflammation in my ankle, it is because I have been in the business for almost 20 years!!!”

Sounds like he’ll be back before All Out, a big show AEW could have a number of big names back for.