AEW Rampage recap & reactions (July 15, 2022): Run-in madness

AEW Rampage (July 15, 2022) emanated from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. The Fyter Fest Friday special featured run-in madness from Darby Allin, Sting, Claudio Castagnoli, the Baddies, the Acclaimed, and Rush.

Let’s jump right in with a recap of the show followed by reactions.

Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary for the 50th episode of Rampage. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Malakai Black & Brody King

Julia Hart was ringside. House of Black outmaneuvered Dark Order early and isolated Reynolds. Dark Order gained control with rapid-fire kicking combos. Silver hit a bridging German suplex to King, and Reynolds came over the top for a jackknife pin. Black made the save on a flying dropkick to his own partner to break the pinfall.

Kinetic offense by #DarkOrder putting Brody King in a precarious position, but Malakai Black comes in for the last second save here on #FyterFest Night 2 on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/KYVupEXRtR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Black walloped Silver with a spinning head kick. King crushed Reynolds with a piledriver for victory.

A brutal Dante’s Inferno gets the victory for the #KingsOfTheBlackThrone - Brody King and Malakai Black - here on Night 2 of #FyterFest on #AEWRampage! Catch the action on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/WMJBrgP6uR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Malakai Black & Brody King defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver.

After the match, House of Black exited up the stage. Out of nowhere, Darby Allin leaped off the top of the tunnel onto King like a rabid squirrel. King strong-armed Allin down the ramp. Black kept an eye on the situation, then Sting walked out. Black and Sting shared a staredown as King and Allin were brawling on the side. Black and Sting just kept staring at each other for an uncomfortable length of time.

Like a bat outta hell, Darby Allin attacks Brody King, while The Icon Sting and Malakai face off! It’s #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/yaubqPAam1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Miro wondered if his god made a deal with House of Black to stop him. Were they sent to destroy the Redeemer? Or to recruit him?

“Should I let the pagans take me, or should I rip off their heads and tear out their spines?”#TheRedeemer Miro poses some important questions, after getting misted by the #HouseOfBlack. Watch #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama right pic.twitter.com/0bLdynSmbY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Caprice Coleman joined commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer for the next bout.

ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

The champ was accompanied by Tully Blanchard, Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. Only Tully remained ringside. The challenger had Matt Sydal watching his back. Moriarty was fired up and took the fight to Gresham. The champ rolled out of the ring to regroup.

Gresham embraced his coach’s teachings for a dirty trick to gain control. He ripped off wrist tape to throw across the ring. As the referee went over to clean the debris from the mat, Gresham tapped Moriarty below the belt. That allowed Gresham to use his technical wrestling prowess to control the pace. Moriarty rallied with a striking advantage and a bridging suplex. Back on their feet, Gresham caught a kick, stomped a foot, then transitioned for the octopus submission to retain his title.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty.

After the match, Gresham hyped his own technical wrestling skills. Blanchard called him the best scientific wrestler today. Enter Claudio Castagnoli for an unspoken challenge.

#ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is determined show the world that he is, hold-for-hold, the best wrestler in the world. But #BlackpoolCombatClub’s Claudio Castagnoli might disagree with that statement. Watch #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/zNo2jv7kSP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Christopher Daniels warned Jay Lethal not to badmouth Samoa Joe or else he’ll slap Joe’s name out of Lethal’s mouth.

Christopher Daniels sends Jay Lethal, Sonjay and Satnam Singh a message on behalf of his friend SAMOA JOE. Watch #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/AXEV6pSczr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Kris Statlander & Athena vs. Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade

Teamwork domination before the opening bell led to a quick squash for Athena’s flying stunner to win.

Kris Statlander & Athena defeated Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade.

Afterward, Leila Grey was on the apron flapping her gums, so Statlander and Athena roughed her up. Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan ran down to beat up their rivals.

Stokely Hathaway approached Moriarty to talk business. Moriarty seemed interested in listening, but Sydal butt in to shoo Hathaway away. Sydal set up a match for Moriarty against Dante Martin. Peace, love, and pro wrestling.

After a tough loss to #ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, where does Lee Moriarty go from here? #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 is @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/3LZ2EsdGqx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

The Gunn Club addressed their split with the Acclaimed. Billy treated the Acclaimed better than his own sons, but there comes a time when Daddy Ass has to drop the hammer. The Acclaimed ran out looking to fight. Billy requested one more scissoring. Anthony Bowens responded with a superkick. The Acclaimed cleared the ring. Max Caster ripped a rapping diss into the Ass Club.

“There just comes a time when Daddy Ass has to drop the hammer”

The #GunnClub and #TheAcclaimed sort out their differences here on #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/2gUOGgoMEB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Mark Henry interviewed the main event participants. Andrade is a busy man, and it was Jose’s idea to choose Private Party to wrestle the Lucha Bros. Private Party were annoyed that Andrade wouldn’t take their calls, but that’s okay. They will rely on their own skills in the ring. Penta was angry about Los Ingobernables ripping off his mask. Fenix called Andrade a piece of trash. Enough talk. Henry closed with, “It’s time for the main event!”

Private Party vs. Lucha Bros

Andrade, Jose, and Alex Abrahantes were ringside. Private Party landed a double dive to the outside for early control. Penta Oscuro rallied with a slingblade and backbreaker for a hot tag to Fenix. Isiah Kassidy was being pounded in the corner. Marq Quen picked up Fenix on his shoulders for a doomsday flying crossbody teamwork maneuver.

The Lucha Bros picked up momentum down the stretch. Penta smashed a Death Valley Driver to Quen on top of Kassidy in the corner. Penta then executed a pumphandle driver to Quen. As Penta set up his finisher, Jose hopped onto the apron. Abrahantes pulled him down to throw punches. Penta anticipated trifling from Andrade and superkicked El Idolo on the apron. Rush ran in to attack Penta from behind. Penta was sent into Quen to land a Mexican Destroyer.

Mayhem has erupted everywhere in this match and Rush comes in with the cheap shot on PENTA! Tune in to #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/yXSMyL8wNQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Tag to Fenix for a Black Fire Driver to win.

After all of that, the #LuchaBrothers manage to score the win and #PrivateParty and Andrade El Idolo are visibly frustrated by the outcome here in this main event! What a night of action on #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2! pic.twitter.com/0oUAEVd7qF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Lucha Bros defeated Private Party.

Rush was annoyed with Private Party losing. They weren’t pleased with Rush either. Andrade tried to keep the peace.

Well, that was a clumsy finish to the main event. Rush ran in to bash Penta Oscuro, then Penta immediately turns around to hit Marq Quen with a Mexican Destroyer. That made Rush’s run-in completely pointless in terms of trying to influence the match. It’s a shame, because the high-octane action was very enjoyable to that point.

It seems that seeds have been planted for a babyface turn by Private Party. In the pre-match promo, they appeared to be fed up as employees of Andrade. The post-match bickering could very easily set up a tag bout between Private Party and Los Ingobernables. It will probably be a good move for Private Party. Their style of offense and exuberant excitement are more in line for cheers than jeers.

House of Black and Dark Order showed nifty teamwork in the opener. There were a few creative sequences to show spontaneity to work through counters. It was also a fitting moment for Black to dropkick his own teammate to break a pinfall. You know King wouldn’t care, because that’s the type of relationship the House of Black has with each other. Even though the House of Black were on a higher level, Dark Order fought their hearts out. Reynolds and Silver did great working the crowd into a frenzy cheering them on.

House of Black against Darby Allin and Sting should be a fantastic little feud. Allin’s surprise appearance was a jolt of fun. The interaction between Sting and Malakai Black was awkward in a humorous manner. There was an aura of respect in the air and confusion at the same time. When Black and Sting do decide to engage, I’m looking forward to seeing how Sting deals with BLACK MIST!

Jonathan Gresham versus Lee Moriarty was a fun match. It had a technical wrestling flow, but the motion was non-stop. Those two were always up to something plotting their next step. Moriarty showed the skills and taiga style to be in the conversation as AEW’s future young guns. Gresham versus Claudio Castagnoli should be a grappling treat. And how about that Brian Cage sighting. Unfortunately, he did nothing.

The women’s match was a waste. The Renegade sisters have more to offer than being squashed. The Baddies run-in advanced nothing. Just more of the same.

It’s a sad state of affairs when Daddy Ass can’t even get some scissoring. Deep down, I was hoping Billy Gunn could remedy the split with an explanation of tough love. Instead, it looks like the breakup is official. The Acclaimed appear to be babyfaces now, and the crowd is fully behind them. Everybody loves the Acclaimed.

Grade: B-

Good action in the ring. Stories moved forward. Unfortunately, all the post-match events were more important than the actual matches.

Share your thoughts about Rampage. How do you rate it? Who stole the show?