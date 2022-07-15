Adam Cole’s return reportedly depends more on recovery from one of his two injuries

We’d heard Adam Cole was working though a shoulder injury he sustained earlier this year. His torn labrum didn’t stop him from winning the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing or challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Forbidden Door, but a concussion he reportedly suffered on the AEW x NJPW PPV has kept him out of action since June 26.

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updates on both injuries.

Dave Meltzer writes that Cole’s elected not to have surgery on his shoulder, and is focused on rehabilitating it with physical therapy. Seeing as he was already wrestling with the injury, it sounds possibly he could do again. Meltzer reports Cole’s return timetable is based more on recovering from the concussion. The update there is positive, if somewhat vague: “We are told he is faring better in that regard.”

With Cole & Kyle O’Reilly injured and still no sign of a Kenny Omega return, any plans AEW had for big angles with The Elite are on hold. The Young Bucks currently seem to be toying with the idea of reuniting with Hangman Page, at least based on Being The Elite.