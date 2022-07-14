Ric Flair’s Last Match is coming up on July 31, and the undercard looks stacked.

The glaring issue, of course, is that Ric Flair still doesn’t have an official opponent for the main event match. With roughly two weeks to go until show time, an announcement on that front should be coming soon.

We know Flair won’t be wrestling against Hulk Hogan or Ricky Steamboat in his last match, but could he be getting in the ring with AEW star Chris Jericho?

Flair talked some trash towards Jericho during Dynamite last night. Jericho referred to himself as a “living legend” on the show, and Flair didn’t take too kindly to that phrasing:

Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO!

Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook pic.twitter.com/6M2UNLWtSR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 14, 2022

Christian also referred to himself as a living legend later during Dynamite, but Flair didn’t blow a gasket over that one. Maybe Flair is one of Christian’s peeps.

With the clock winding down, fan anticipation is rising for the identity of Flair’s opponent on July 31. I think we’ve gone beyond the point where a wrestler of Jay Lethal’s fame will meet expectations. Perhaps it will remain a mystery until the day of the show.

Let us know in the comments below who you think Ric Flair’s opponent(s) will be for his last match. And while you’re doing that, check out the updated card now that Arn Anderson and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express have been added to the show.