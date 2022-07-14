There’s good news and bad news in AEW’s Fyter Fest numbers

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (July 13) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 942,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished in first place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s overall audience was down compared to last week’s 979,000 viewers, and the demo rating had a bigger relative drop from last week’s 0.36. Even so, only one other show on cable finished with a demo rating higher than 0.25, so AEW did well compared to the competition on Wednesday night.

AEW loaded up the first hour of Dynamite with Wardlow, Orange Cassidy, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley, so it’s also reasonable to conclude it’s a little disappointing that viewership was down for week one of Fyter Fest.

Tony Khan is trying to get those numbers moving back up for week two of Fyter Fest by booking The Blade a Barbed Wire Death Match with a shark cage gimmick between Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

