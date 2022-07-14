AEW Rampage spoilers for July 15: ROH world title situation, Athena, House of Black, more!

AEW rolled into Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 15) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Malakai Black & Brody King defeated John Silver & Alex Reynolds. Darby Allin attacked King after the match, while Sting came out and had a staredown with Malakai.

Jonathan Gresham beat Lee Moriarty to retain the ROH world championship. Gresham cut a promo after the match describing himself as the greatest technical wrestler in the world. He was interrupted by Claudio Castagnoli, who challenged him to a title match at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

Athena & Kris Statlander defeated Robyn & Charlotte Renegade. Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan attacked Athena after the match.

There was a brawl between Gunn Club and The Acclaimed. Max Caster then cut a promo on the Ass family.

Lucha Bros beat Private Party. RUSH interfered towards the end, pushing one of the Private Party guys off the top rope. Private Party yelled at Andrade afterwards. One interesting note is that RUSH’s direct interference was supposed to happen behind the referee’s back, but something got screwed up and the ref clearly saw him get involved. This will likely be edited for the television broadcast.

