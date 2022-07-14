 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thunder Rosa’s sandbagging drama is now a storyline, courtesy of Dr. Britt Baker

After a rough-looking match with Marina Shafir, there were accusations AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa “sandbagged” the former MMA fighter. One of the reasons the story gained steam is because others in the locker room liked social media posts pointing out spots where Rosa didn’t seem to be cooperating with Shafir.

The champ dismissed the allegations, and she & Marina seemed to make peace. Now Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., one of the tweet-likers who just so happens to be the wrestler Rosa took the title from, is using it as part of their on-screen story. Complete with a prop.

If you don’t want to sit through that whole promo to see it, the doctor has you covered...

Was it a work all along (at least the tweet-liking parts)? Are we getting more of the Baker/Rosa feud? Is this “bad” heel work from Britt? Where does Toni Storm fit in? Anyone else just glad Rebel & Jaime Hayter are back on screen?

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • Takeshita takes the Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley to the Limit
  • Claudio Castagnoli Picks Up a Huge Win vs Jake Hager
  • Swerve in Our Glory Are the NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions!
  • EXCLUSIVE: We Hear From the New AEW Tag Champs Keith Lee & Swerve

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

