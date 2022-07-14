After a rough-looking match with Marina Shafir, there were accusations AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa “sandbagged” the former MMA fighter. One of the reasons the story gained steam is because others in the locker room liked social media posts pointing out spots where Rosa didn’t seem to be cooperating with Shafir.

The champ dismissed the allegations, and she & Marina seemed to make peace. Now Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., one of the tweet-likers who just so happens to be the wrestler Rosa took the title from, is using it as part of their on-screen story. Complete with a prop.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.. still has Thunder Rosa and the AEW Women's World Championship on her mind



If you don’t want to sit through that whole promo to see it, the doctor has you covered...

Was it a work all along (at least the tweet-liking parts)? Are we getting more of the Baker/Rosa feud? Is this “bad” heel work from Britt? Where does Toni Storm fit in? Anyone else just glad Rebel & Jaime Hayter are back on screen?

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Takeshita takes the Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley to the Limit

Claudio Castagnoli Picks Up a Huge Win vs Jake Hager

Swerve in Our Glory Are the NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions!

EXCLUSIVE: We Hear From the New AEW Tag Champs Keith Lee & Swerve

Wonder if Eddie Kingston is hearing this?!



"Chris I am going to hurt you and enjoy it" - Eddie Kington to Chris Jericho on their Barbed Wire Everywhere match NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite



The House of Black have Darby Allin in their sights



Christian Cage insulting another member of the #AEW Roster, this time directed at Brian Pillman, Jr.



Luchasaurus clearly listening to Christian Cage leaving Griff Garrison no choice but to tap out!



#VarsityBlonds driven through the table by Luchasaurus!



Next week LIVE on #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest the Jericho Appreciation Society will be locked in a Shark Cage when the #Painmaker Chris Jericho takes on Eddie Kingston



Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reyolds challenge the House of Black for this FRIDAY #AEWRampage: #FyterFest



#ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez comes to the aid of Anna Jay after a vicious win for Serena Deeb!



For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.