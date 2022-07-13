Keith Lee dedicates AEW Tag title win to long-time friend battling cancer

In the days leading up to the biggest match of his AEW career, Keith Lee shared there were some people close to him dealing with some challenges.

After Lee & his partner Swerve Strickland won the company’s Tag Team championship in a threeway match against The Young Bucks and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks, the Limitless One briefly spoke to the Savannah, Georgia crowd about what’s been going on, and specifically dedicating the victory to an old friend from Texas who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

AEW released a video of Keith’s promo: