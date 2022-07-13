All Out is where you thought it would be, when you thought it would be

The Rochester arena where they filmed Dynamite & Rampage last week has advertisements for All Out on Sept. 4. Given that Labor Day weekend, when that AEW PPV has always been held, is less than two months away, the assumption was it would remain in the same venue it’s always been held in (pandemic not withstanding) — Chicagoland’s Now Arena.

But there was some speculation/hope among fans that since Forbidden Door was just held in Chi-town last month, Tony Khan might hold the fourth annual All Out in a new city. Maybe even a new country. In a Control Center video earlier this week, Tony Schiavone told us there would be an announcement about All Out on the July 13 Dynamite. Would AEW be making a big move?

Nope, not really. All Out will again be in Hoffman Estates, Illinois’ Now Arena. It will be on Sun., Sept. 4. The news was that it will part of a week of live shows from the building.

Nothing’s set for the card yet, but if you’re hoping All Out will be where we get a World title unification bout between CM Punk and Jon Moxley, that video doesn’t not encourage that notion.