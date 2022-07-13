Wardlow’s first TNT title defense was something else

Fyter Fest kicked off with a bang from Savannah, Georgia on July 13. The uber-popular Wardlow made his first TNT title defense against the uber-popular Orange Cassidy.

The War Dog had a re-designed belt in his colors (R.I.P. Scorpio Sky’s purple and gold “Jeannie”), then started his first bout as champ with a standoff befitting these two men. Wardlow ripped Cassidy’s pockets out of his jeans...

No more pockets for Orange Cassidy & the Champion is here to fight! #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aSODFMWb64 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

... so OC put Mr. Mayhem’s straps back up.

Orange Cassidy re-strapping the TNT Champion! #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/0H3zEBvXj4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Best Friends Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor promised to cheat a lot with the new managers licenses their lawyer Danhausen got them. But they went too far for referee Bryce Remsburg when Chuckie T tried to pass Orange a chainsaw. A friendly distraction from Danhausen allowed Cassidy to hit the Orange Punch...

TNT Champ snuffed out Danhausen but Orange Cassidy came in with a STRONG Orange Punch



It’s #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/86kyGIQduM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

...but Wardlow’s power was too much when he caught a follow-up attempt and turned it into a throw. OC worked the champ’s leg a bit to get a pinfall attempt off a pair of DDTs, and became the first man in AEW to kick out of War Dog’s F10. Wardlow returned the favor, getting a shoulder up after taking another Orange Punch, Stundog Millionaire AND Beach Break.

A powerbomb counter proved to be too much...

You know it, you love it, it's the power bomb from @RealWardlow



It’s #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/xwPhHi4kCv — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 14, 2022

...but rather than give the challenger the whole Symphony, Wardlow showed him some respect.

Not for everyone, but there was a lot of fun to be had — especially if you’re an Orange Cassidy fan. And if you’re going to book this match, it pretty much had to be like this.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.