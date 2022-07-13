AEW Rewind: Hangman Page pep talk to Dark Order, Angelico new theme song, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Jake Hager versus Claudio Castagnoli and the three-way AEW tag title match between the Young Bucks, Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs, and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland.

Hager and Claudio rehashed their history in WWE without naming names. This bout has been 8 years coming. Hager believes his experience in MMA showed he was born to be a true fighter. He was impressed by Claudio at Blood & Guts, however, that won’t stop double-leg takedowns, ground and pound, and raining down elbows. Claudio realizes that Hager is a great athlete, but the Swiss Superman is just a little bit better. For the tag title bout, the focus was on the challengers. Lee & Swerve didn’t dwell on a past defeat to Team Taz. They stood up, rose up, and overcame adversity. Stark & Hobbs are focused on winning gold to get the respect they deserve. Both segments are worth watching for background motivations to set the table for Dynamite.

Tony Khan provided a glimpse into his matchmaking thought process. Jon Moxley wanted a taste of Konosuke Takeshita, and it was granted. The contest will be non-title, however, Takeshita can earn a shot if he beats Mox.

After Takeshita's amazing battle vs Eddie Kingston,

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley wants to fight Takeshita on AEW Dynamite!

While I won't sanction it as a title match since Eddie won Friday's bout,

if Takeshita wins Wednesday on TBS vs Mox then he earns a future title shot!

Khan also booked a TNT title match for Wardlow against Orange Cassidy. TK was impressed with OC’s recent wins.

In 2022 Wardlow's won the Face of the Revolution, became All Elite at Double or Nothing, and became TNT Champion last week!

Now Wardlow's issued an open challenge for AEW Dynamite and his opponent is red hot fresh off back-to-back tv wins



TNT Championship

Wardlow vs Orange Cassidy

Stokely Hathaway proposed a new championship for AEW. He wants to challenge Christian Cage for The Elite Hater Championship with Ice-T as special guest referee. Book it!

Angelico has a new groove for his theme song.

VOEL DE VIBE VANDAG

VOEL DE VIBE ALKA DAG



Feel the vibe today

Feel the vibe every day



The BRAND NEW AEW Theme for Angelico featuring ANTwontstop and Chazraps! Catch it now on AEW Music's YouTube channel and on Bandcamp! Coming soon to all DSPs!

In my opinion, Angelico’s song seems a little soft for a wrestling tune. It certainly fits Angelico’s chill vibe, however, it doesn’t do much to get me excited for a fight. It also runs the risk of being drown out by boisterous fans.

Speaking of AEW music, they have a new symphony EP project available on Friday, July 15.

THIS FRIDAY the 1st installment of our Multi-EP release, "AEW SYMPHONY: SERIES I" drops!

Expanded arrangements of your favorite AEW music Themes!

Series I Tracklist

1. Bryan Danielson (Valkyrie)

2. Ricky Starks

3. Kenny Omega

4. AEW Dynamite Theme

HITS ALL DSP's ON 7/15!

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, QT Marshall tried to recruit Dante Martin to no avail. After Martin defeated Comoroto, the Factory used the numbers advantage on Martin and Sydal. Fuego del Sol ran in with a chair to even the odds.

Former Impact X-Division champion Rohit Raju earned a victory over Baron Black via flying stomp. Rohit also received pre-match promo time. It’s nice to see AEW making use of Rohit’s skills in the Dark atmosphere.

His name is Rohit Raju and he is out to show the world why he is a walking a bag of money Catch him in action tonight on AEW Dark:

Thunder Rosa competed against Miyu Yamashita in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. Yamashita bested the AEW champ on an inside cradle. As a result of the victory, Yamashita earned a future title shot.

PAC successfully defended the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against NJPW’s Shota Umino in Revolution Pro UK. PAC earned the victory by applying the Brutalizer submission.

After an incredible battle between NJPW's Shota Umino and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, PAC retains the title in his first ever defense at Revolution Pro UK! If you missed any of the action tonight, catch up on all of it right here!

Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero were the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). They addressed Vickie’s cougar status in the bedroom, the benefits of quickly passing through TSA as a former champion without a title belt, and the bakery of brutality for cake and violence. The Native Beast got rowdy for the finish punching and kicking the air.

Being the Elite

“You Gotta Keep Going” - Being The Elite, Ep. 314 featured:

John Silver retained the BTE Championship against Chuck Taylor in a game of throwing paper plates onto a table.

Young Bucks travel montage and hitting the gym to muscle up. It took 15 hours to arrive, but the fans don’t care about those things.

Ryan Nemeth tried to get insightful wrestling opinions from his dog. Honey was not cooperating on the work rate conversation.

The Bucks went sneaker shopping and even bought a pair for their driver.

Now that Leva Bates and Peter Avalon were married, JD Drake came to apologize to Leva. When Drake noticed she wasn’t wearing her ring from the Las Vegas wedding, he changed his mind. Drake stood firm in his belief that Leva is a carny bitch.

Bucks slow-motion posing to kiss the tag team titles.

Matt Hardy wanted to apologize to the Bucks for being a prick. Matt Jackson admitted to clapping when Christian and Luchasaurus put Hardy through a table. Hardy considered that as atonement to pay penance. He also accepted blame for derailing Jeff Hardy, Butcher & Blade, and Private Party. Hardy hoped the Bucks could forgive him for messing up their relationship. After Matt Hardy exited, Matt Jackson said he felt bad for him but didn’t forgive him.

Dark Order took roll call skipping absentee members. Half their group was gone. Hangman Page provided a pep talk. Even though members have exited, the friendship lasts forever. The cowboy told the Dark Order that they have to keep going to make their friends proud. Hangman said it’s not too far to fix friendship. That’s when the BTE friendship song kicked in to imply Hangman was thinking about the Young Bucks. Hangman exited the scene. The Dark Order agreed with his points and stuck together as a unit.

In terms of potential story beats playing into Dynamite, the final two segments of BTE are worth watching. It gave a glimpse into Matt Hardy’s current state of mind, showed the Dark Order deciding to thrive, and continued plating seeds for Hangman Page to reunite with the Young Bucks as pals.

We’ll close with QT Marshal, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto hyping tickets for an upcoming show. They played a guessing game for QT’s age and let the big man wrap up the promo.

Be there!