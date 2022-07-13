Keith Lee will be on Dynamite despite ‘scary’ family situation

One of the things that marked the end of Keith Lee’s WWE run were months of ominous-sounding tweets about why he wasn’t wrestling. Eventually, Lee explained he’d been alluding to a heart inflammation that was diagnosed after a bout with COVID.

Given that, fans were concerned when he tweeted this last weekend:

Today... I request prayers for two of my brothers. Scary things are about and rough times have taken over.



If you are struggling, I offer positive thoughts and this scream of frustration for you. None of us will tap out. Let us fight. pic.twitter.com/vp7qOa4GNZ — Indubitable Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 9, 2022

And continued to be concerned when he sent this last night:

Got some very much less than stellar news today....



No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys. pic.twitter.com/eAVoKUafl8 — Indubitable Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 13, 2022

Whatever’s going on, it seems clear that Lee was planning on working Dynamite’s Triple Threat for the AEW Tag titles in Savannah, Georgia tonight (July 13). The gang on Busted Open weren’t sure, but luckily they had their regular guest Tony Khan there to spell it out:

“I don’t want to get into Keith’s personal business. Keith is here, he is wrestling tonight. He had a family situation. It’s not my place to talk about it. Keith is here and here to wrestle, as I understand it. I can’t really comment on what is happening, but we’re going to support him through what is happening.”

For our part, we’ll just hope for a positive outcome from whatever is going on with Lee’s family, and hope that his match with Swerve Strickland against The Young Bucks and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks helps get them through it.