AEW Rankings (July 13, 2022): Scorpio Sky’s TNT title loss could be a blessing in disguise

AEW released their latest rankings (July 13, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT champion. Sky slid down into the #1 spot. Past title losses have dropped former champs a few spots, but Sky lucked out this week. Since Sky is #1, he should turn this loss into a blessing by going after the AEW Interim World Championship.

#2 Hangman Page and #3 Jay Lethal hold steady. Lethal isn’t likely to lose before he squares off against Samoa Joe for the ROH TV title at Death Before Dishonor on July 23. Orange Cassidy replaced #4 Lance Archer after OC earned victories over Ethan Page and Tony Nese. Will Hobbs has a powerhouse grip on #5.

Cassidy is using his positive momentum to springboard into a TNT title fight against Wardlow on Dynamite. The AEW interim world champ will also be in action when Jon Moxley competes against Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title bout.

Women:

There is a new #1 in the mix. Miyu Yamashita defeated Thunder Rosa in a non-title contest to earn a future championship opportunity. That match took place in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and it is available for viewing on Dark. As a result of Yamashita’s win, #2 Toni Storm, #3 Kris Statlander, #4 Nyla Rose, and #5 Serena Deeb all moved down one spot. Dr. Britt Baker DMD was given the boot.

Tag Team:

FTR continues to occupy the top spot at #1. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland are #2 and #3 respectively. Both those teams are booked for a title match against the Young Bucks in a three-way on Dynamite.

Butcher & Blade lost to Lee & Swerve, so the meat cutters were bounced from the top 5. The Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds & John Silver moved up to #4. Private Party is back in the VIP club at #5. Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen picked up a win over Bear Country on Dark.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?