Watch AEW Dark Episode 152

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 12, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac vs. Shota Umino

Bear Country vs. Private Party

Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore

Baron Black vs. Rohit Raju

Angelico vs. Logan Laroux

Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan

Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker

The Factory’s Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Martin

Enjoy the show!