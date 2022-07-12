Watch AEW Dark Episode 152

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., July 12, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
- AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac vs. Shota Umino
- Bear Country vs. Private Party
- Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore
- Baron Black vs. Rohit Raju
- Angelico vs. Logan Laroux
- Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan
- Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker
- The Factory’s Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Martin
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...