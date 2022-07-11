 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 71

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., July 11, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Paris Van Dale vs. Emi Sakura
  • Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney
  • JC vs. Julia Hart
  • Shawna Reed vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
  • The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Best Friends
  • Dante Martin vs. JD Drake

Enjoy the show!

