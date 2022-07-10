Brody King put Darby Allin through a table at an autograph signing

A couple weeks back, Brody King eliminated Darby Allin in the Royal Rampage to earn himself a shot at the AEW interim world championship. He ultimately lost to Jon Moxley in said match, and was met by Allin as he walked back up the stage after the fact. It led to this moment:

Weird!

It’s blossomed into a full blown feud now, though, as the two shot at an angle at an autograph signing in Seattle that was captured and uploaded by a fan:

But before the signing, @Brodyxking just came out of nowhere & powerbomed @DarbyAllin through the table! This has been my first real Wrestling Feud Experience! #AEW #DarbyAllin #BrodyKing #Zumiez pic.twitter.com/wwvm57Gg9X — Jerico Valmonte ECCC 2022 (@jericollage70) July 9, 2022

It’s incredible that everyone there simply turns into a usual pro wrestling crowd and chastises King while cheering on Allin. They were also appropriately amazed by what looked to be an actually brutal bump through a table.

It’s Allin, though, this is just another day at the office.

You know that’s the case because he eventually got up and went right back to working the signing.

Expect more on this on AEW TV soon enough.