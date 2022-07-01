Tonight’s (July 1) episode of AEW Rampage featured a 20 man Battle Royal across two different rings. The winner of the match gets a title shot against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley next week (July 6) on Dynamite.

Each ring started with two men, and new wrestlers joined the match after a brief amount of time passed. The wrestlers were assigned to specific rings. Hangman Page and Darby Allin were the big stars in their respective rings early on. Page’s ring quickly filled up with Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. This was RUSH’s debut match in AEW, and he was also in Hangman’s ring. His issues with Penta Oscuro continued here, and they eventually caused each other’s elimination.

Meanwhile, Darby’s ring was dominated by the heel duo of The Butcher and The Blade. They worked together to eliminate wrestlers like Kazarian, Takeshita, and Matt Hardy (who happened to be the only wrestler whose entrance occurred during a commercial break).

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were assigned to different rings in this match. They did have a tense moment staring across the ring at each other. Meanwhile Swerve continued his shift towards being a heel when he tossed Orange Cassidy out of the ring.

Brody King came out as the 19th entrant. He was the fresh man and was able to win his ring by knocking Hangman Page off the apron during a Buckshot Lariat attempt. Darby Allin then won his ring by eliminating both The Butcher and The Blade.

That left Brody and Darby to go at it, and it didn’t go well for the exhausted Allin. Brody choked him unconscious and dropped his carcass right down to the floor below for the win.

Just like that, Brody King is the first man up to challenge Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The title match takes place next week (July 6) on Dynamite, which happens to be in Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee.