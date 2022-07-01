AEW and NJPW featured nine total matches on the main card of Forbidden Door (Sun., June 26) in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 45 minutes, and 24 seconds (3h 45m 24s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the nine matches that took place during this event:

21m 00s: White vs. Page vs. Okada vs. Cole

19m 00s: Kingston, Umino & Yuta vs. Jericho, Suzuki & Guevara

18m 28s: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

18m 17s: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

16m 44s: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

16m 21s: FTR vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice

15m 05s: PAC vs. Miro vs. Black vs. Connors

13m 02s: Sting, Allin & Takagi vs. Young Bucks & El Phantasmo

10m 41s: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm

These times add up to 2h 28m 38s, which is roughly 65.9% of the show. The overall match time percentage for all 16 AEW PPVs is 64.2%. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 130 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.7%.

Just about every match on the main card got 15 to 20 minutes to work with. One clear exception was the AEW women’s world title match between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, which fell under the 11 minute mark. Better luck next time, I guess.

Here are the match time percentages for the previous AEW events, in chronological order:

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?