AEW and NJPW featured nine total matches on the main card of Forbidden Door (Sun., June 26) in Chicago, Illinois.
The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 45 minutes, and 24 seconds (3h 45m 24s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the nine matches that took place during this event:
- 21m 00s: White vs. Page vs. Okada vs. Cole
- 19m 00s: Kingston, Umino & Yuta vs. Jericho, Suzuki & Guevara
- 18m 28s: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- 18m 17s: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- 16m 44s: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy
- 16m 21s: FTR vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice
- 15m 05s: PAC vs. Miro vs. Black vs. Connors
- 13m 02s: Sting, Allin & Takagi vs. Young Bucks & El Phantasmo
- 10m 41s: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm
These times add up to 2h 28m 38s, which is roughly 65.9% of the show. The overall match time percentage for all 16 AEW PPVs is 64.2%. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 130 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.7%.
Just about every match on the main card got 15 to 20 minutes to work with. One clear exception was the AEW women’s world title match between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, which fell under the 11 minute mark. Better luck next time, I guess.
Here are the match time percentages for the previous AEW events, in chronological order:
- 54.8%: Double or Nothing 2019
- 60.2%: Fyter Fest 2019
- 58.8%: Fight for the Fallen 2019
- 62.4%: All Out 2019
- 66.5%: Full Gear 2019
- 57.8%: Revolution 2020
- 65.0%: Double or Nothing 2020
- 65.7%: All Out 2020
- 63.6%: Full Gear 2020
- 65.1%: Revolution 2021
- 70.1%: Double or Nothing 2021
- 62.3%: All Out 2021
- 71.9%: Full Gear 2021
- 69.3%: Revolution 2022
- 65.7%: Double or Nothing 2022
Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?
