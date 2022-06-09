AEW finally wins the night after MJF goes away

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 8) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 939,000 viewers for a 0.34 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 1st place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience decreased from last week’s 969,000 viewers, and the demo rating was way down from last week’s 0.40. Even with those downturns, AEW won the night on the cable rankings for the first time in three months.

The explanation for these results seems pretty straightforward. MJF was gone from AEW television this week following his pipe bomb, and he’s one of the biggest ratings draws in the company. Therefore AEW’s demo rating plunged down from last week’s 0.40. However, the surprise appearance of NJPW’s Will Ospreay was enough to get that number back up, only until fans realized The Blade was not competing on this card. AEW was probably lucky to finish with a 0.34, with his absence in mind.

I guess it could also be related to the NBA Finals drawing over 11 million total viewers last night. That’s probably enough to put a dent in AEW’s demo rating. However, the game was broadcast on ABC instead of cable, so AEW’s lowered number was still good enough to win in the cable rankings.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

