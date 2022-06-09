AEW doubles down on MJF’s pipe bomb being a shoot

MJF’s pipe bomb on Dynamite was the talk of the wrestling world last week. Max Friedman angrily aired his grievances about AEW President Tony Khan not paying him enough money. Friedman demanded to be fired before cursing Khan out. That’s when his mic was cut off and the Dynamite broadcast immediately went to a commercial break.

AEW tried their best to keep up the notion that the whole thing was real by keeping clips from MJF’s rant off their social media, removing him from the official roster, taking his merchandise off their online shop, and not acknowledging his tirade on commentary.

So how did AEW follow up on the hot MJF angle last night (June 8) on Dynamite? By doing nothing!

MJF didn’t appear on the episode in any form. The AEW commentary team never once brought up his name nor did they refer to his outburst from the prior week. Wardlow, the man who is most closely tied to MJF in kayfabe, cut a babyface promo expressing his desire to beat Scorpio Sky for the TNT championship. The big man didn’t bring up MJF’s name at all. Smart Mark Sterling (MJF’s kayfabe lawyer) also didn’t mention MJF’s name after interrupting Wardlow’s promo.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio earlier in the day, Tony Khan doubled down on MJF’s pipe bomb being a shoot by refusing to comment about anything related to MJF.

When CM Punk walked out on WWE in kayfabe at Money in the Bank 2011, he returned two weeks later because SummerSlam 2011 needed a main event match. It looks like AEW is playing the long game with MJF’s current situation, so I’d be mighty surprised if he returned to AEW television in the short-term future.

One week later, has your opinion on MJF’s pipe bomb and drama with AEW changed at all? Where do you think this story is going? Let us know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.