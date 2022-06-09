AEW Rampage spoilers for June 10: Ospreay & Singh debut, Kingston vs. Hager, more!

AEW rolled into the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (June 10) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager with the spinning backfist.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Britt Baker. She said as much as she misses the AEW women’s world championship, the title misses her more.

Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal beat Davey Vega and Mike Fichett in a tag team match. This was Singh’s first official match in AEW.

During a HOOKhausen interview, Danhausen said they bought new cars with their winnings. HOOK said nothing.

Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet. The Baddies attacked Statlander after the match was over. Anna Jay and Athena came out for the save.

FTR & Trent Beretta picked up the win over Will Ospreay & Aussie Open.

