Jungle Boy isn’t happy about title defense Christian booked for Jurassic Express

Tensions have been simmering for a little while now between Jungle Boy and his mentor Christian Cage. Many thought they’d boil over at Double or Nothing, but Jungle Jack & Luchasaurus managed to survive the Triple Threat AEW World Tag title defense Cage booked for them there.
Perhaps things were looking up? Not so much...
In a scene on this week’s Dynamite that included Christian reminding their rivals and the audience that Jungle Boy took the fall in a ten man match last week, the veteran also put JE in a Ladder Match title defense for June 15. Against two guys who helped pioneer ladder match in The Hardys, and two guys who picked up the mantle from people like Matt & Jeff and Edge & Christian in The Young Bucks.
.@Christian4Peeps challenges @youngbucks & #TheHardys (@matthardybrand/@jeffhardbrand) for a chance to win the #AEW World Tag Team Titles against Champs @boy_myth_legend/@luchasaurus in a 3-way Ladder Match next week!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3oxeV40Nsq
And if his face didn’t make it clear enough there, he’s also speechless on social...
……….— Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) June 9, 2022
Maybe Jack just doesn’t think Jeff Hardy should be working a ladder match any time soon?
Whatever Jungle Boy’s issue, his three-way Tag title defense is one of four matches booked for next Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite:
- Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match
- Miro vs. Ethan Page in an All-Atlantic title match qualifier
- Wardlow wants a TNT title shot, but first he has to defeat 20 security guards in Smart Mark Sterling’s Class Action Elimination match
Sound like fun? For everybody but JB, that is.
