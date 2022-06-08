CM Punk undergoes successful surgery ‘on his lower leg’

We still don’t have many details on the injury that has AEW World champion CM Punk on the shelf. The company is working on determining an Interim champ to represent them until he comes back. His boss Tony Khan is looking forward to a unification bout at some point in the future, while admitting to being nervous about Punk’s surgery to correct... whatever it is that happened to his leg.

TK can relax a bit, at least based on what the announcers told us on the June 8 Dynamite.

Punk’s operation happened this afternoon, and his top notch doctors declared it a success. That’s all we got, though. The procedure was done “on his lower leg.” No more information about what happened, which part of his leg was injured (Punk implied it was a broken foot during his promo last Friday on Rampage), and no timetable for a return.

We’ll take whatever good news we can get, though. Get well soon, champ.