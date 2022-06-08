Mox wins a slobberknocker, heads to Forbidden Door’s Interim AEW title match

Kyle O’Reilly emerged from a show-opening battle royal to face top ranked Jon Moxley in the main event of the June 8 Dynamite. The winner of that match would go on to face the winner of New Japan’s Hiroshi Tanahashi/Hirooki Goto clash for the Interim AEW World title at Forbidden Door.

From the time the World Title Eliminator Series was announced in the wake of CM Punk’s injury, Mox was seen as the front runner. And he still is after winning tonight’s match. But all involved did a great job making O’Reilly a legitimate threat. Especially KOR with his usual array of stiff strikes and painful-looking holds, and Blackpool Combat Club manager William Regal on commentary relished the violence on display.

After each man had survived several submissions, and an exchange of offense left them both exhausted...

... the former AEW World champion put O’Reilly down for three with a Paradigm Shift. Now he awaits the winner from Dominion for a shot at the Interim belt on June 26 in Chicago.

Mox has faced his fair share of New Japan talent since leaving WWE. He isn’t too worried about that one either.

