Will Ospreay leads the latest New Japan attack on Dynamite

Will Ospreay has been out for a few weeks with a kidney infection. But he was well enough to show up on the June 8 Dynamite as AEW and New Japan continue to plant seeds for Forbidden Door.

The Aerial Assassin showed up with his United Empire mates Aaron Henare and the Aussie Open team of Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis. They arrived as FTR and Trent Beretta were discussing the Ring of Honor Tag title match between the Top Guys and Roppongi Vice that United Empire’s Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan crashed on Dynamite two weeks ago.

Ospreay provided the distraction, while Henare, Fletcher & Davis attacked from behind. The segment ended with a Hidden Blade elbow delivered to Beretta.

United Empire vs. FTR & Roppongi Vice/Best Friends coming our way on June 26 in Chicago? How does that sound?

