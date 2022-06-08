AEW announces new title, kicks off tournament to crown first champ

The June 8 Dynamite was promoted around AEW’s World Title Eliminator Series, which will culminate at Forbidden Door to give us an Interim World champion.

“The visionary” Tony Khan wasn’t content to stop there, though. A new belt was introduced tonight: the All-Atlantic title.

#AEW proudly presents All-Atlantic Championship, a new Title that represents the AEW Fans watching around the world in over 130 countries!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/60ZlIY0XZM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

It’s another good looking strap with the All Elite name on it.

Here is a better look at the brand new #AEW All-Atlantic Championship crafted by #RedLeatherBelts that was shown for the first time on TONIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CbxuzufXld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

We won’t have to wait too long to find out who will be the first person to wear it either. Four qualifying matches will set-up a 4Way on June 26 in Chicago. And the first one happened on this show.

PAC handed Buddy Matthews a loss in his first ever AEW singles match to advance to Forbidden Door.

And @BASTARDPAC punches his ticket to #ForbiddenDoor with that incredible finish! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/8YjVXwbYBQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Death Triangle was out to celebrate with the winner, and House of Black to console the loser, which gave us a stare down between the men in another qualifier, Malakai Black and Penta.

Not sure when that match is yet, or Miro vs. Ethan Page. Or the New Japan match. I’m sure the Visionary will let us know, though.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.