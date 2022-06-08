 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AEW announces new title, kicks off tournament to crown first champ

By Sean Rueter
The June 8 Dynamite was promoted around AEW’s World Title Eliminator Series, which will culminate at Forbidden Door to give us an Interim World champion.

“The visionary” Tony Khan wasn’t content to stop there, though. A new belt was introduced tonight: the All-Atlantic title.

It’s another good looking strap with the All Elite name on it.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out who will be the first person to wear it either. Four qualifying matches will set-up a 4Way on June 26 in Chicago. And the first one happened on this show.

PAC handed Buddy Matthews a loss in his first ever AEW singles match to advance to Forbidden Door.

Death Triangle was out to celebrate with the winner, and House of Black to console the loser, which gave us a stare down between the men in another qualifier, Malakai Black and Penta.

Not sure when that match is yet, or Miro vs. Ethan Page. Or the New Japan match. I’m sure the Visionary will let us know, though.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.

