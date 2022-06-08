No big surprises in the Casino Battle Royale, except maybe the winner

AEW has a four part plan to crown an Interim World champion while CM Punk is out injured, and two of those were set to be executed on the June 8 Dynamite.

Part one kicked off with Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston’s entrances in this year’s Casino Battle Royal. They were two of the five “Clubs” that started the match, and Kingston went right after Daniel Garcia. Eddie’s issues with Jericho Appreciation Society were one of the storylines which ran through the early going, as Jake Hager entered with the “Diamonds.”

The third group was about to enter when we got our first elimination, as Keith Lee impressively chucked Lance Archer over the top rope.

The entrant list featured some nice returns. Wheeler Yuta was back from New Japan, and Andrade El Idolo made his first appearance since his wedding as the Joker. There were notable absences, like former champs Hangman Page & Chris Jericho.

Unexpected entrants Yuta and El Idolo were two of the final four, along with Rey Fenix and Kyle O’Reilly. Andrade dumped Fenix after hitting him a low blow, then KOR & Wheeler threw Charlotte’s husband over the top.

The finish saw O’Reilly and Yuta battle on the apron. When the ROH Pure champ knocked Kool Kyle back through the ropes, he whipped his opponent’s knee across the bottom rope, then sent him crashing to the floor.

It’ll be Undisputed Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in our main event, or as Jon Moxley said, the Wednesday Night War come to life. Mox vs. KOR, winner goes to Forbidden Door for a shot at the Interim World title.

