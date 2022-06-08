AEW Rankings (June 8, 2022): Young Bucks inching closer to gold

AEW released their latest rankings (June 8, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Jon Moxley is the new #1 based on the strength of his victory over Daniel Garcia. Mox’s undefeated singles résumé for 2022 includes victories over Ethan Page, Anthony Bowens, Wheeler Yuta (twice), Bryan Danielson, Jay Lethal, and Garcia.

Wardlow slid down to #2 despite manhandling JD Drake in his first contest as All Elite. #3 Adam Cole and #4 Hangman Page were also brushed aside in favor of Moxley. Jay Lethal stands steady at #5.

Moxley will be able to silence any doubters on Dynamite. A battle royal will open the show, and he will compete against the winner in the TV main event. The prize for victory is to advance to the Forbidden Door PPV on June 26 to wrestle for the interim world title due to CM Punk’s injury absence. Hangman aims to get back in the saddle with singles action on Dynamite against NJPW’s David Finlay.

Women:

Marina Shafir earned a victory over Skye Blue on Dark to get back in the mix at #5. Kris Statlander was given the boot. The rest remains the same.

Tag Team:

No movement for the top 4 tag teams. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland were shown the door. It isn’t Swerve’s house anymore.

The AEW rankings seem to be heavily weighted on the ‘what have you done for me lately’ aspect. In that regard, the Young Bucks are inching closer to a title shot at #5 after beating the Lucha Bros. The Jackson boys have a 4-3 record in tag team action for 2022. Their losses are high-profile by falling to AEW tag champs Jurassic Express in a three-way with reDRagon, losing to ROH tag champs FTR, and dropping a dream match to the Hardys. Young Bucks’ wins are over Roppongi Vice, Top Flight, Jon Cruz & Taylor Rust, and Fenix & Pentagon.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?